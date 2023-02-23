Celestine Donkor is preparing to hold the 10th edition of her annual gospel concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’ on March 6, 2023.

Celestial Praiz is a gospel musical concert which provides the platform for Christians, ministers of God and gospel music lovers to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

Last year’s event took place at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church at Awoshie, Accra.

She later did another version of it in United States of America on 29th July, 2022 at the Living Faith Ministry.

In the meantime, she has released her 8th album titled ‘Final Say.’

The album was released to all the online music stores on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

She earlier released the ‘Final Say’ title track (which is a medley of four songs) and another single ‘Amenuveve’ as a precursor to the main album launch.

Other songs on the album are ‘Only You’ (Unplugged), ‘Final Say Reprise’, ‘More Than a Song’, and ‘Edin No.’

The body of work was recorded live at the 9th edition of the Celestial Praiz which was held on 6th March, 2022.

Last year, Celestine released ‘Testimony Therapy’, a seven-track EP.

‘Only You’, a song on the album, was nominated in the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

