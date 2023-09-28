The Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang has questioned the basis for Alan Kyerematen‘s claims that his contribution to the part has not been appreciated.

In his view, the former Trade Minister will be asking for too much if he makes such claims.

This according to him is because the former NPP presidential hopeful has been one of the major beneficiaries of the party.

Mr Owusu-Agyemang made these comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

“You were made an Ambassador, Trade Minister so what again did you want for you to say we haven’t appreciated your contribution? People have done a lot of things and sacrificed for the party; I bought the Kokomlemle party office so he is not the only one who has sacrificed,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen during a press conference on Monday, September 25, resigned from the party and declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate.

He claimed the party has been “hijacked by a selected group of party leaders and government appointees behind the curtain power brokers”.

But Mr Owusu-Agyemang vehemently disagreed with Mr Kyerematen’s assertions.

To the former Foreign Affairs Minister, it would be nice if the party decides to honour all long-serving and founding members but cannot single out one person.

