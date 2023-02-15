Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics, have parted ways with head coach, Yaw Preko after five months in charge of the club.

This comes following the club’s 2-1 defeat against newly promoted side, Nsoatreman FC over the weekend in the matchday 17 games.

Preko, who was named as Annor Walker’s successor, lost six matches with the same number of wins and five ending in a stalemate, after officially taking the job on a year deal in September 2022.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions now sit on the 10th position on the league log with 23 points

Former Olympics coach, Isaac Armah and ex-Ghana international, Richard Kingson have been handed the role temporarily.

Great Olympics take a trip on Sunday to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the matchday 18 games in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.