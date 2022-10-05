The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has shortlisted three coaches for the 2022/23 NASCO Coach of the Month Award for the month of September 2022.

Great Olympics handler Yaw Preko, Christopher Ennin of Berekum Chelsea, and Aduana Stars’ Head Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin have all been recognized for their outstanding performances throughout last month.

The winner will be announced live on the next edition of the GFA News bulletin.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Below are the statistics for the three nominees: