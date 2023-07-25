Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics will face each other in the 2023 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup.

The two clubs will be hoping to rekindle their rivalry before the start of the 2023/24 season when they play at the Accra Sports Stadium with the game scheduled for August 20.

The Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup, one of the most important games on the Ghanaian football calendar, promises to be a spectacular match as these two football powerhouses battle head-to-head in the Mantse Derby.

The Ghana Football Association has sanctioned the match, ensuring a fair and competitive battle

In addition to the main event between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, the Organising Committee has scheduled a thrilling pre-game curtain raiser with only the official announcement missing.