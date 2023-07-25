The prestigious CAF Awards will make a welcome return on 11 December 2023 in Morocco to celebrate the stars of African football.

After last year’s successful event hosted in the Moroccan capital of Rabat which saw Senegal inspirational forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona top striker Asisat Oshoala claim honours, the CAF Awards will feature some of Africa’s finest stars.

CAF will communicate time and host city in due course.

The awards will recognise the standout performers from club and country over the past year, with the highlight being the crowning of the CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s category.

Mane and Oshoala will face stiff competition from some of continent’s brightest stars who have shone in the last 12 months.

Previous winners of the men category include Ivorian Yaya Tourer (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014), Samuel Eto’o (2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010), Didier Drogba (2006 and 2009), Mohammed Salah (2017, 2018), Riyad Mahrez (2016), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and1999), Abedi Pele (1992) and the great George Weah (1995) amongst some of the colourful previous winners.

In the women’s category, while Oshoala has dominated the category in recent years winning in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 – she still faces competition from previous winners including Thembi Kgatlana (2018) who are still active. This category counts amongst its previous winners former Super Eagle’s Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011).

Several more honours will also be at stake, including the Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year and Goal of the Year.

The Interclubs Women’s Player of the Year award, which was introduced last year after the successful launch of the CAF Women’s Champions League, will continue this year.

The period under review for the CAF Awards 2023 spans from September 2022 until June 2023, encompassing an extraordinary chapter in African football history.