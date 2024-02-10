President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has revealed that, approximately two billion viewers worldwide have been watching the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Motsepe unveiled this staggering figure during a press conference leading up to the AFCON final set for today.

Describing this accomplishment as a moment of pride for Africans, Motsepe expressed his optimism for future tournaments, declaring, “We have had close to two billion people watching AFCON globally. We should be proud as Africans and the next one will be even better.”

He emphasized the significance of unity for the continent’s success, saying, “The success of Africa depends upon Africa working together, trading together, and in football, countries competing and playing together.”

In the eagerly anticipated final match on Sunday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to face off against the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, at the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé, on the outskirts of Abidjan.

Meanwhile, the third-place playoff between South Africa and DR Congo is scheduled for Saturday at the iconic Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, also situated in Abidjan.