As the Round of 16 concluded on Tuesday night, the stage is set with the complete fixtures for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to kick off on Friday, February 2, following a two-day break.

Unexpected outcomes marked the Round of 16, with defending champions Senegal making an early exit from the competition. Additionally, perennial winners Egypt were eliminated by DR Congo.

Surprising many, the Atlas Lions of Morocco also faced an early exit after a 2-0 defeat to Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The tournament continues to deliver thrilling moments and unpredictable results as teams vie for the coveted AFCON title.

Here are the quarterfinal full fixtures:

Friday, February 2

Nigeria vs Angola (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 5pm)

DR Congo vs Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 8pm)

Saturday, February 3

Mali vs Ivory Coast (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 5pm)

Cape Verde vs South Africa (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro)

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 7

Nigeria or Angola vs Winner 4 (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6pm)

Winner 3 vs DR Congo or Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 8pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday, February 10

Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 8pm)

Final

Sunday, February 11

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 8pm)

