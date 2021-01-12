Accra Great Olympics have appointed former Hearts of Oak coach Yaw Preko as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old will take over from coach Annor Walker, who has been missing in action in Olympics in the last two matches.

Coach Walker has been unwell for the past weeks which has prevented him from sitting in the dugout for th club.

The former Berekum Chelsea gaffer has transformed Great Olympics from a relegation battler to a decent mid-table side.

Olympics have been churning out some decent results in the ongoing Ghana Premier League under coach Walker who took over in February 2020.

However, the two-time Ghana Premier League champions have suffered back to back defeat against Aduana Stars and Ashgold without the guidance of coach Walker.

Due to the condition, Yaw Preko has been named as the new head coach of the side.

Coach Preko will be hoping to get the needed results when they play Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 9 fixtures.

Coach Preko has been without a club after he was denied the Black Satellites job.

The former Hearts of Oak, Anderlecht and Fenerbahçe ace has vast experience in coaching, having managed Nigerian Premier League side Ifeanyi Ubah and serving as an assistant coach under Japanese gaffer Kenichi Yatsuhashi at Hearts of Oak and Krystal Palace FC.