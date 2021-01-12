The Nubalanaang Youth Group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the achievement of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, brings a lot of inspiration to them the youth.

The Youth Group in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West Region said Mr Bagbin’s achievement as a rural boy had not only emboldened them but also every Ghanaian youth to strive for excellence no matter where they come from in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Kaleo to congratulate Mr Bagbin on his election as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, Isaac Badita, the Public Relations Officer of the Nubalanaang NDC Youth Group, expressed confidence that Mr Bagbin would succeed based on his long-standing experience in Parliamentary affairs.

“Furthermore, we are of a strong conviction that the entire nation will benefit from the fruits of his leadership as the Speaker of Parliament,” he said.

“We the Nubalanaang NDC Youth Group wish to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the leadership of the great NDC Party; Former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia; and our Members of Parliament for the nomination and subsequent election,” he said.

Mr Bagbin, a lawyer by profession, entered Parliament on 7th January 1993 representing the then Nadowli North Constituency, which later became Nadowli West and now Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency.

Mr Bagbin was elected Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament in 2017, but did not contest the 2020 elections after serving 28 years in Parliament.

He is now elected Speaker of Parliament and was sworn in on 7th January, 2021.