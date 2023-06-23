Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, says their objective is to secure qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following Ghana’s qualification to the tournament, the West African country has been housed in Group A and will open its campaign against Congo on Sunday, June 25 at the Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

According to Tanko, booking a slot in Paris 2024 is the Black Meteors’ core objective although they won’t shy away from an opportunity to win the title if they get to the final.

Ghana’s football team last played at the Olympic Games during the 2004 edition which was held in Athens, Greece and the gaffer is keen on changing that trend.

“The target is to qualify to the Olympic games but there’s also a trophy at stake so we are going for the ultimate and in doing so we want to qualify for the Olympic games,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“We are here to do our job and the best for the nation but we also need the support of Ghanaians.”

Prior to arriving in Rabat on Wednesday night, the team was in Egypt for camping and Tanko added that they enjoyed a ‘good’ period.

“We had a very good training camp with two friendly games. We won one and drew one. I think the team is in very good shape and the players have improved very well. We used a different set of players in the two friendly matches because we want to give everyone a chance to show what they can do in the tournament,” he continued.

“I am very impressed with the second team that played against Zamalek and I believe we can form a good side for our first game and for the tournament. We are here with 26 players so we have to give everyone the chance to show what they can do in the tournament. So far all of them have shown that if given the chance they can do well in the tournament.”

The Black Meteors will take on host country, Morocco in their second group game before wrapping up their group games against Guinea.

