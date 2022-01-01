While many celebrities made their positive mark in 2021, a host of others made news headlines for the wrong reasons.

With arrests topping the charts, some celebrities in the entertainment industry had a brush with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

Below are some of the scandals

The trial and conviction of Akuapem Poloo

Following her arrest on July 6, 2020 for posting a nude photo with her son, then 7, Akuapem Poloo was constantly shaken by an Accra Circuit court.

After pleading not guilty, she was granted a bail of ¢100,000 with four sureties two to be justified with landed property worth ¢100,000. She was subsequently convicted for 90-days.

She appealed twice before the Court of Appeal freed her and converted her sentence to a GHS 12k fine. After meeting all requirements, she was a free woman at last.

The arrest and dramatic repentance of Nana Agradaa

The police shut down two TV stations, ‘Thunder TV’ and ‘Ice 1 TV’, which belong to the popular spiritualist known privately as Patricia Asiedu.

Agradaa was also arrested on April 21, 2021 for allegedly duping many of her clients under the guise of doubling their monies for them.

Few minutes after she secured bail, Nana Agradaa was are-arrested after her religious rival, Reverend Obofour lodged a complaint against her

Following the series of trials she announced her repentance and new identity; Evangelist Mama Pat, after denouncing her ‘sika gari’.

Owusu Bempah in police custody for threats

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and two others were arrested.

They were arrested for the “creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel”.

A video captured them in front of Nana Agradaa’s home, while they threatened tod eal with her for constant intimidation.

Aside this case, Rev Owusu Bempah, and three others also faced charges of causing unlawful damage in a different court.

He was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, threat of death, and assault of public officers.

He was later granted a GH¢200,000 bail on health grounds on September 15, 2021, with two sureties.

Moesha Boduong’s spiritual awakening

Actress Moesha Boduong has been sharing stories of her past since discovering her spiritual renaissance and newfound love in Jesus Christ.

She has been preaching and embarking on evangelical duties to denounce her past life and encourage young ladies to shun their “slay queen” lifestyles and follow God.

In one of her latest videos, Moesha confessed to selling all her cars including her white Range Rover that she recently acquired.

She reiterated that she will, henceforth, be known as a staunch Christian, rather than the slay queen she used to be, and as such, she changed her identity from Moesha to Maurecia.

The 30-year-old has made a vow to God that she “will never ever ever ever ever sleep with any man again till God gives me my own. Even if it takes 20, 30 years, I’ll wait.”

She has currently changed her mode of dressing and ha given up all her wealth.

Efia Odo sent to police custody over #FixTheCountry campaign

Actress and socialite, Efia Odo was one of the over 10 conveners arrested over the #FixTheCountry campaign.

They were arrested shortly after a court hearing on whether or not the group should be allowed to stage a street protest.

After hearing legal arguments on Friday morning, the High Court adjourned proceedings to deliver a ruling at 1:30 pm.

She also claimed she received many threats and brands suspended her deal, causing her to go into a social media hiatus.

Shatta Wale, three accomplices arrested over shooting hoax:

In response to a prophesy that he will be shot ‘Lucky Dube style’ by one Jesus Ahuofe, Shatta Wale and three others embarked on a shooting hoax.

The night of October 18, Ghanaians were left awake by news that the Dancehall King was shot a day after his birthday. It turned out to be a prank in a bid to start a #stopfakeprophesy advocacy.

His accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng and Eric Venator, according to Police report, circulated false information with regards to Shatta Wale’s safety with the intention to cause fear and panic.

He was remanded into Nsawam prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court before he subsequently secured a GHS100k bail.

The case is expected to continue on January 25, 2022.

Arrest of Medikal for brandishing gun

On September 26, rapper Medikal raised eyebrows on social media when he was seen in a video flaunting a pistol believed to be newly acquired.

The video, which caught the attention of many, showed him holding the famous Ruger American Pistol.

Consequently, the Accra Regional Police Command extended him an invitation which led to an interrogation and charge.

Like Shatta Wale, he was also remanded in Nsawam prison custody and later given a GHS100k bail after pleading not guilty.

He will also commence trial on January 25.

Joyce Blessing’s alleged cheating and DNA saga:

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing was hit with an infidelity charge by her husband, Dave Joy after he alleged that a DNA proved one of their children is not his, biologically.

Joyce Blessing reiterated that allegations concerning infidelity on her part, in her previous marriage are nothing but lies.

She went on to say that she was a virgin before marriage and neither of her children were conceived outside wedlock nor fathered by a different man.

As for the DNA speculations, the gospel musician refused to address that issue but commented that everyone deserves a second chance.

Though she has denied cheating allegations, the infidelity tag still hovers around her neck by netizens who chose to believe media reports.