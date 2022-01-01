President Akufo-Addo says there are brighter days ahead for the country.

He said he is a firm and passionate believer in Ghana and Ghanaians ability to develop and succeed.

This was contained in the President New Year message to Ghanaians.

“I am a firm, passionate believer in our national potential. We have it in us to rise and revive and revive our fortunes. There are brighter days ahead for mother Ghana,” he said.

His vice-president, Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, also wished peace and unity for the country in 2022.

In a Twitter post to share his New Year message, Dr Bawumia expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic transformation in 2022.

I wish you a happy new year and best wishes for 2022.#HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/rtGM0GcGMI — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (@MBawumia) January 1, 2022

“I thank God for seeing us through 2021. I also pray for those who we, unfortunately, lost during the year. As we have entered the new year, I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful. We are of different ethnicities and religions, but we are all children of God.

What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity, and we should continue to focus on that. Notwithstanding the global economic impact of Covid-19, I am very optimistic about Ghana’s future, and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on,” he noted.