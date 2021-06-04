Born-again fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedua aka Nana Agradaa, has got Ghanaians talking with her first sermon following her conversion.

In the video which has gone viral, she testified about God’s saving power as she preaches the salvation message.

She acknowledged Jesus Christ was the only way to full repentance, adding that the end time was near and there was the need for people to desist from worldly lifestyle.

Nana Agradaa made a clarion call on all to be vigilant and seek Jesus before it is too late, stating the kingdom of God was at hand.

She took to her Instagram page to share the video captioned: Repent Jesus is coming soon 🙏🙏🙏.

The post has attracted mixed reactions with many commending her while others have also decided to trivialise the message.

Watch the video below: