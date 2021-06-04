Members of a White Garment Church in the United Kingdom (UK) have been captured engaging in war of words over money leading to police being invited.

Video shared online shows two UK police officers storming the church to prevent a fight.

The incident had to do with stolen funds in the church.

As the police officers led away some members of the church, other members were heard taunting them in Yoruba and calling them thieves.

“Ole. Funmi, ole,” members are heard saying as some members are ushered out of the church compound.

Watch the video below: