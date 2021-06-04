A young United States rapper, Metro Marrs, pulled off a stunt that would probably have got him a pat on the back in other climes.

At his graduation ceremony in Atlanta, the man threw $5,000 cash in the air and continued doing so despite authority trying to stop him.

His flagrant disobedience got him arrested and detained by the police. A video of the act has since gone viral on Twitter.

HipHopWired, which gathered that the money was more than $5,000, quoted the young rapper as saying that he only wanted to create memories.

In the clip, the young man gyrated on the stage, throwing dollar bills in the air as co-graduates scream.

TMZ reports that the man vowed to repeat the same thing at his brother’s graduation which would come up soon.