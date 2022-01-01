Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare paid a visit to traders at Lapaz during the early hours of the New Year.

During his visit, the traders schooled him on one of the Ghanaian street delicacies, egg sandwich, popularly known as ‘Chibom’.

Speaking in Asante Twi, the IGP asked ‘How do you call the filling in the bread? Chibom? Or you call it ‘Sokyee’? Is it called Chibom when it is together with the bread or is it only the egg?’

The trader answered by saying that the bread together with the fried eggs, makes ‘Chibom’.

Satisfied with the explanation given, he walked away, happily saying, “I understand now.”

This formed part of the New Year’s Patrol by the IGP, where he interacted with traders, revellers, motorists, and other commuters.

He was accompanied by officials from the Ghana Police Service (GPS).