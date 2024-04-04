Chairman of the Executive Board at Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has revealed the significant investment made in constructing the club’s new secretariat.

The Ghana Premier League giants is nearing the completion of its ambitious Pobiman Project, scheduled to finish by year-end.

During the 6th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, Togbe Afede XIV disclosed that the project stands at 95% completion, with a total investment of GH¢9 million.

“The demolition of the club’s former secretariat, known as “Phobia House,” took place in May 2022 to pave the way for the construction of a modern headquarters.

Togbe Afede XIV further stated, “This structure is also about 95% complete as of the time of this report, with about GH¢9 million invested so far. Part of this ultra-modern edifice will be leased out to help generate revenue.”

Upon completion, the Ultra Modern Training Complex will feature staff residences, senior housing units, a gym, training centres, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, a kitchen and a dining hall.

In other news, Hearts of Oak is set to host Bibiani Gold Stars in their Matchday 24 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

READ ALSO