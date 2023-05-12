Black Galaxies Team Manager, Edmund Ackah, has dismissed reports suggesting that there was a rift among the technical team during the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

Annor Walker, Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby-Mensah, supervised the team’s qualification for the tournament.

However, during the tournament, reports went rife suggesting that there was a rift between Annor Walker, who is the head coach and his two assistant coaches.

However, Mr Ackah speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM refuted the reports.

According to him, the technical team worked in harmony despite the team’s elimination.

“From what I know, there was no problem between Annor Walker and his two assistant coaches, Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby-Mensah,” he said.

“Narteh Ogum and Kobby Mensah will prepare the team and Annor Walker makes the final decision but they most of the time do everything together.

“We had a good camp but it was disappointing that we got eliminated at the quarterfinal,” he added.

The Black Galaxies despite being in camp for months got eliminated by Niger.

