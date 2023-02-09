Former Acting General Manager of Hearts of Oak, Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi, says Slavko Matic needs the right structures to be able to steer the club to win trophies.

The Serbian signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League side in October last year.

The 46-year-old replaced Samuel Boadu who was shown the exit in September due to a poor run of results despite his impressive achievements.

However, Matic has come under criticism in recent times due to the club’s poor run in the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have also suffered elimination in the MTN FA Cup after losing at home to Dreams FC.

However, Nana Adu Gyebi believes the expatriate gaffer needs the right structures to be able to thrive and achieve better results.

READ ALSO

“I work with coaches and I am an instructor as well and I can say that Slavko Matic will deliver at Hearts of Oak when he is given the right support,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have worked with him and I know what he can do.

“Matic can give you good results but he needs proper structures to be able to get you the achievements that the club needs but I can also say the structures at the club at the moment is improving,” he added.

The experienced coach has handled Serbian sides such as Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC for a short spell.

During his days in China, he was the assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak after suffering a shocking defeat against Real Tamale United in the matchday 16 games will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 17 games this weekend.