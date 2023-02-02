Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has described the performance of the Black Galaxies at the 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] as terrible and poor.

The Galaies returned to the tournament for the first time since 2014 and were hoping to make an impact after securing qualification in grand style.

However, the team opened their campaign with a defeat 1-0 against debutants Madagascar before fighting back to record a 3-1 win over Sudan.

Ghana, however, were crashed out of the tournament after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Niger in the quarterfinal clash.

Reacting to the performance of the team led by Annor Walker as the head coach, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East Constituency said the team had enough time to prepare for the tournament but their performance did not reflect their preparations.

According to him, the performance of the team was terrible.

“It was a very terrible performance,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Program. “This was a team we gave ample time to prepare.

“They played as if they were meeting for the first time and it was very terrible.”

Asked about the cause for such an abysmal performance, he said: “We are living in past glories. We cheat when it comes to the ages of the players. I know of this because it was happening during my time.”

In view of that he suggested that as a country “we need to be faithful and diligent in order to flourish.

“We need to be truthful to ourselves, give our players the right nutrition and medication, train our technical men well and shun age cheating.

“We need to be a bit professional and be very serious this time around.”