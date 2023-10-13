Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, professionally known as Samini has said winning an award at the early state of one’s career in the music industry is a huge confidence booster.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, the MTV Africa Music Award-winning artiste explained that, receiving recognition for hard work at the inception of an artiste’s career often spur them to deliver compelling musical content.

“If you win an award at the very beginning of your career, it boosts your morale. It makes you ready to go out there and show more of what you have,” he stated.

Samini said after being in the industry for over two decades, it is fulfilling for him to see young artistes receive international awards and be recognised for their talent.

He feels a sense of pride and happiness seeing the new generation of artistes being recognised.

“After some experiences, you don’t feel the same about awards anymore, you’re more excited for the young ones who are doing well” he stressed.

Samini also urged others who are yet to win awards not to despair but rather work hard to achieve their goals.

Awards schemes in Ghana play a crucial role in recognising and appreciating the hard work of artistes. It gives value and elevates their brand internationally.

International awards are equally important for artistes. Their talents are not only recognised globally, it also provides them with immense exposure and opportunities for collaboration.

International awards schemes like the Grammys and BET Awards have helped elevate careers of famous Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Camidoh, Amaarae, King Promise and recently, Black Sherif.

