After a successful conduct of the presidential primaries, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is poised for a successful conduct of its parliamentary primaries in constituencies it has no Members of Parliament (MPs).

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim emphasised the need for a successful conduct of the parliamentary primaries which he said is crucial to the party’s quest to retain power in the 2024 general elections.

“I am pleased with how we conducted ourselves in the Presidential primaries. The party is united and getting ready for election 2024. Our attention now is on a series of parliamentary primaries we will be conducting. We need to be united in order to maintain the seats we have and also add on. To this effect, this process is crucial for our forward march to victory as a party and we would make sure the right things are done.

“I would want to assure all the members of the Party that we would also have successful parliamentary primaries on Saturday, 2nd December. Based on the structures and guidelines we have put in place, we are certain of free and fair elections. I am appealing to all delegates and candidates to discharge their duties honourably while respecting and abiding by the procedures and processes that we have put in place to ensure free and fair primaries,” he said.

ALSO READ: