The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has congratulated the recently elected parliamentary candidates of the NPP.

In a statement issued after the parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, Mr. Ntim praised the candidates for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the democratic process.

He also urged those who lost the primaries to support the elected candidates to win the seats for the party in the December elections.

Mr. Ntim called on party members to unite to enable NPP break the 8.

Full statement below:

