Following Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim has shared his personal journey to his current position.

According to him, he devoted two decades of his life to achieve his dream.

“It took me 21 years to realize my dream of becoming the National Chairman of the NPP, and I never once considered resigning from the party. I embarked on this journey when I was 44 years old, and now, at the age 65, I am proud to serve as the Chairman of the NPP.” Mr. Ntim stressed.

The lesson here, the NPP National Chairman said is one of resilience and unwavering dedication.

Mr. Ntim called on NPP members to remain steadfast in their commitment to the party.

“Place your trust in God and He will reward your dedication” he added.