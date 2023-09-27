A founder member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked former President John Agyekum Kufuor to speak out on the poor state of governance in the country.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe also called on other high-profile figures such as the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the National Chief Imam and Archbishops to make their voice count.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe made this call while addressing an anti-corruption forum organised by the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede.

According to him, the nation is currently facing imminent danger.

He emphasised that the failure of some leaders to speak out is steering the country towards catastrophe.

“We have the National House of Chiefs, they have been quiet and I wonder why because we are facing a great danger.

“I would like also to bring to the attention of former President Kufuor that it is time to talk, he has been too silent and because he is refusing to talk it is leading this country into a disaster,” he added.

He claimed that the current happenings in the country is proof that President Akufo-Addo is not “in charge” of affairs.

“This country is facing danger if you just take a careful look at what the Electoral Commission is doing – the signals are there, we have seen it before. I know what coups are, I have been a member of a group that wanted to stage one and if it had been those days, there would have been no civilian government,” he added.