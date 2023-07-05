Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, has declared his intention to contest in the Nkwanta South constituency parliamentary election on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He reached the decision after a prolonged period of introspection and extensive consultations with stakeholders, constituents, party members, and sympathisers.

Mr Makubu believed that the party’s fortunes will shine at him when given the chance to lead the constituency in the 2024 general election.

The minister has called on party delegates in the constituency to unite and work with him in order to wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Commenting on the deplorable Nkwanta-Kpasa road, he disclosed that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has instructed the contractor working on the project to return to site.

According to him, there was an early decision from government to terminate the China Xiaghzi company contract over delay to execute the project but the contractors protested it.

He added that the Ministry of Roads and Highways has already paid some money to the contractor and work will commence soon.

The governing NPP is scheduled to open nomination forms for orphan constituencies on July 11.

ALSO READ: