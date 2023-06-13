An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Odeneho Oppong, has dismissed claims that he is in the race because of his resemblance to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in looks and in dressing.

The former Jubilee House transport officer indicated that he has the technical know-how to salvage Ghana from the recent economic crisis.

“Was Nana Addo’s father not a president? Why did he also become president? Someone can say that he followed his father’s steps to be president. Everyone has a dream and vision which can become a reality no matter how long it takes.

“I’m not contesting because of any resemblance or same style of dressing as Akufo-Addo. Afriyie Akoto and other aspirants are also friends of Akufo-Addo. I believe I know how to help Ghana progress,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Eleven candidates have expressed interest and picked the presidential forms to run as flagbearers of the party in the 2024 general election.

The forms have been picked up by prominent figures including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Trade and Industries Alan Kyerematen, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Joe Ghartey, Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and Kwadwo Poku.

