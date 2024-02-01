The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the constitution of committees to promote unity and reconciliation at the constituency level in their respective regions.

The committees were established in consultation with the respective Regional Executive Committees.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

“The committees are further tasked with resolving any issues that have emanated from all party activities or events, including but not limited to polling station elections, constituency elections, regional elections, national elections, presidential elections, and parliamentary elections,” the statement said.

The committees are made up of former and sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), appointees and other NPP stalwarts including Nii Ayikoi Otoo, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Perry Okudjeto, Joseph Aidoo Boahen, Dominic Nitiwul, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Dr Ato Arthur, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, among others.

The party has expressed gratitude to the appointed individuals for their readiness to serve as members and contribute to the unity.

Read the full statement below: