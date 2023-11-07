The Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Alidu Seidu, has spoken about the underlying divisions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the need for reconciliation to unite the party ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to him, the cracks within the NPP have run deep, particularly, after a stalwart of the party, Alan Kyerematen, resigned from the NPP to contest as an independent candidate.

Prof Seidu believes that decision could affect the fortunes of the NPP should it delay in reaching out to its disgruntled grassroots.

Speaking to Evans Mensah on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, the political scientist insisted that the reconciliation process must be deliberate and well-rounded.

He also advised party leaders to reach out to Mr Kyerematen and try to get him back into their fold.

“Deliberately, it must go beyond the three other contestants and rallying them and taking pictures. However, it should go deeper and meet the grassroots and see how Dr Bawumia can listen to them and address their concerns.

“And even if there is the slightest possibility that they can engage Alan Kyerematen, and see if he can rescind his decision and join the party, they should do it. If they make the effort and it doesn’t work, at least people will know they made the effort and it didn’t work. Because after all, politics is a game of numbers.

While acknowledging that Vice President Bawumia’s victory was historic, as he became the first flag-bearer contestant to win with such a significant margin and the first from northern Ghana, Prof Seidu pointed out that nearly 39 to 40 percent of the delegates voted against him.

He believes this was as a result of Mr Kyerematen’s departure.

“Some of the delegates may have voted for Kennedy Agyapong not because they were in favour of him but because they’re Alan supporters who didn’t know where to go. And since Alan and Kennedy had the same dynamics, they were all portraying themselves as anti-establishment and grassroots candidates. So it is reasonable to assume that some of the delegates in the absence of Alan thought that Kennedy Agyapong was the closest,”he argued.

The Professor however commended the NPP for establishing a reconciliation committee and stressed the importance of reaching out to the disgruntled grassroots supporters who voted in protest against Dr Bawumia’s candidature.

Prof. Seidu highlighted that it’s crucial for the party to close its ranks internally to effectively campaign against political opponents outside the party.

