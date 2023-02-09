President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker, says it is not possible for former coach, Samuel Boadu to return to the club.

The Tarkwa-based side is currently without a substantive head coach after parting ways with David Duncan.

Deputy coach, Umar Rabbi has been in charge of the side on an interim basis.

However, Boadu is currently clubless after he was shown the exit in September by Hearts of Oak due to a poor run of form.

Despite the club’s inconsistent performance under Rabbi, Mr Parker says there is no room for Boadu to return to the dugout as the head coach for the Yellow and Mauve.

“It’s not possible. It may be possible but not now. Medeama and Samuel Boadu have not discussed anything about his coming back,” he told Asempa FM.

“Medeama does not need any coach now. We don’t need to make any changes again. We need to concentrate; we don’t want what happened to happen again.

“We have learned our lessons and we’ll focus on Rabi,” he added.

Samuel Boadu joined Hearts of Oak from Medeama SC despite being tied down by a contract in March 2021.