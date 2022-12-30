Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, have mutually parted ways with head coach, David Duncan after just four months in charge.

The former Black Stars assistant coach was named as the new boss for the Yellow and Mauve on a one-year deal on September 2, 2022, before the start of the ongoing season.

However, Duncan has struggled to improve the side.

After nine matches played, Medeama SC sit on the 13th position with 11 points. However, Duncan only supervised five games.

A club statement read: “Medeama Sporting Club and Head Coach David Duncan today parted company on mutual ground.

“On behalf of everyone at Medeama SC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to David Duncan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future endeavour.”

Medeama SC mutually part company with David Duncan.



Club statement via: https://t.co/6OCwGtlsgk pic.twitter.com/VbC4mcY309 — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) December 29, 2022

Duncan’s return to the Ghana Premier League was his first job after he was sacked by Asante Kotoko in 2016.

Duncan is a former coach of AshantiGold SC, Great Olympics, and Hearts of Oak as well as outside the country with South African side, Free State Stars.

Meanwhile, assistant coach, Umar Rabi is expected to take charge of upcoming games before a new coach is appointed.

Rabi took over the leadership role at the club after Ignatius Osei-Fosu was sacked last year.

Medeama SC will return to action on Sunday, January 1, when they host Accra Lions at Akoon Park in the matchday 10 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.