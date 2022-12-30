President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in Lariba Abudu and Francisca Oteng Mensah as the Gender Minister and Deputy respectively.

The event took place on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, following a parliamentary approval after the vetting process.

The President during the short ceremony at the Jubilee House charged them to be hardworking and diligent as a means to justify their appointment for the position.

President Akufo-Addo on July 28, 2022, revoked the appointment of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo as the sector Minister.

This was at a time her fate in Parliament was also hanging as the House was debating her continuous stay after absenting herself from Parliamentary duties for more than 15 sitting days without permission from the Speaker.