Akufo-Addo sacks Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Gender Minster.

This was contained in a press statement issued from the Presidency on Thursday, July 28, under the signature of the Communications Director, Eugene Arhin.

According to the statement, President Akufo-Addo did so under Article 81(a) of the 1992 Constitution.

Statement from the Presidency

“In accordance with Article 81(a) of the constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome- Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect,” a portion of the statement said.

The statement added that, “the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as the Caretaker Minister, until such a time President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister.”

Earlier today, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, deferred the decision on the fate of Miss Safo as a Dome Kwabenya MP.

Mr Bagbin, after listening to debates from both sides of the House on Thursday, said he will present a reasoned written ruling to the House at the next sitting.

Madam Safo failed to appear before the Committee to justify her absence for over 15 sittings after many attempts by the Committee to reach her failed.

The Committee then submitted its report to the plenary after its sitting and recommended that the House declares the seat of the MP vacant.