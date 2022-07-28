Communications Manager of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo,vhas insisted that the club’s yet-to-be-released jerseys for the upcoming season will be the best in the country and on the continent.

His comment comes after their rivals, Asante Kotoko unveiled the home and away kits for the 2022/23 football season.

Hearts of Oak’s kits for last season

Speaking in an interview, Mr Addo said they are not in a rush to unveil their kits for the season.

According to him, their jerseys will be the best on the continent.

“If we used superior adjectives to describe what we wore last season. I have seen what Asante Kotoko has but with all respect to other teams, nobody’s jersey comes close to what Hearts of Oak will have. Not only in Ghana but Africa, mark it anywhere,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When we eventually launch the jersey everybody will know what we are talking about. In terms of design, colorfulness, price, and everything. We are bringing a jersey that is ahead of what we wore last season and two seasons ago. No team in Ghana will beat Hearts of Oak’s jersey this season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will be representing the country in the 2022/23 CAF Confederations Cup.