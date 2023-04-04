About 25 National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Ahafo Region have made claims of forgery.

The executives have alleged that their signatures were forged on the nomination forms of a Parliamentary aspirant, Charles Oppong Frimpong.

They have, therefore, petitioned the five-member vetting committee at Goaso to probe the matter.

Addressing the media after they submitted the petition on Monday, the executives noted that they did not sign the nomination forms of Mr Frimpong.

However, they were later informed about the act which they consider criminal and therefore want the aspirant to be disqualified with the necessary sanctions applied.

The Head of the NDC Legal Team for Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions, Akwasi Asante, who is part of the Vetting Committee also told Adom News that the petitioners have backed their claims with evidence.

He said the evidence submitted to the Committee clearly shows that the aspirant forged their signatures and risks disqualification which means the incumbent MP, Eric Opoku will go unopposed.

Meanwhile, Charles Oppong Frimpong has said he will in due time speak on the issue.

