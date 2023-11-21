New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant, Albert Forkuo Boakye is poised to challenge National Democratic Congress (NDC) veteran Member of Parliament, Eric Opoku for the Asunafo South seat in the 2024 elections.

Mr Boakye has said it is time for Mr Opoku, the incumbent MP to hang his boot.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, he said the MP despite his 16 years stay in Parliament has failed to bring the needed development to the area, hence the need for him to give way for a new face.

“The NPP aspirant who has contest over the years, George Boakye has decided not to contest again so Eric Opoku must also do same,” he said.

NPP delegates in Asunafo South will on December 2, 2023, elect its parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election.

This election is for constituencies where the party currently has no representation in Parliament, commonly referred to as “orphan constituencies.”

But Albert Boakye has expressed confidence he is the best bet among the four contenders to lead Asunafo South.

According to him, he has already touched and impacted lives with several projects and policies being rolled out.

NPP Asunafo South parliamentary aspirant, Albert Forkuo Boakye

“Asunafo South needs a resourceful person, can penetrate into the polling stations where Eric Opoku wins to capture the seat for NPP and I am that person. I am a native who has suffered for the NPP and this is the kind of persons the delegates must vote for. They should believe in me and won’t regret” he stated.

Mr. Boakye added that, he brings onboard a job creation agenda through which about 2,000 people will be employed and will also focus on STEM driven-education.

