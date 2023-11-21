The New Force has disputed claims by independent presidential aspirant, Dr. Sam Ankrah that he is the face behind the mask.

In a press release dated November 20, 2023, the movement said it has no connection with Dr Sam Ankrah.

“We wish to state categorically that the said Sam Ankrah has no connection to the creative concept design and inventive process that developed the “The Man in the Mask” campaign,” the statement read.

The New Force movement also accused Dr. Ankrah of exploiting the ideas of young Ghanaians.

“We are disappointed that Dr. Sam Ankrah has sought to deliberately exploit the ingenuity of young Ghanaians and co-opted their vision and creativity to project dubious political ambitions.

“We consider his conduct to be reprehensible and evidence of a lack of credibility that undermines him as a person as well as someone capable of leading a new political vision for a country that is in need of a clean break from the kind of dirty politics we witness on a daily basis,” it added.

