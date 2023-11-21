Former President John Mahama says the clergy and civil society organizations should, in part, be blamed for the country’s economic woes.

He argues that, these groups failed to criticize the government for its profligate spending of contracted loans.

Speaking at the Techiman Timber Market as part of his two-day tour of the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama said the NDC is prepared to turn around the fortunes of the country.

According to the former President, loans contracted by the NPP government, which he estimates at $3 billion annually, were not invested in productive ventures.

He asserted that the watchdog roles of various actors were left to the NDC alone.

“The clergy, civil society and others in authority reneged on their watchdog role. From 2018, all vigilant people noticed the economy continued to dip. The Economic crisis was imminent. Only the NDC told the President that his brother who serves as finance minister has refused to use the 3 billion dollar loan contracted every year judiciously,” he said.

To the NDC, the ruling government has admitted its inability to put the country on the right track.

Mr. Mahama touts the abilities of his government when successful at the 2024 elections.

“The President himself in response to questions on the economy admitted it will take the next President to fix the country. He has lost hope himself. We know that the John Mahama administration is the government to fix the challenge,” he added.

‘The Building Ghana Tour’ made a stop at the Techiman Magazine where a Town Hall meeting was organised to seek the concerns of the public for the NDC manifesto for 2024.

A National Apprenticeship Program campaign policy was proffered as a solution to challenges of apprenticeship raised in the meeting.

“Skills training is one of the means of reviving the economy. Even graduates will have to learn a skill. Even if you want to travel abroad, it is easier to get a job as a skilled person. No matter your qualification, you should learn a trade.”

At Benkrom in the Kintampo North, a donation was made to victims of the recent floods in the area.

The former President called on the government to resource the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for such a purpose.

