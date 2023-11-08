Former President John Mahama has chastised the leadership of the various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for their lackadaisical attitude when it comes to holding Akufo-Addo’s government accountable.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration could have better managed the economy if the CSOs had been more critical of it.

Addressing the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, the 2024 flagbearer of the NDC said his party has been left to fight for Ghanaians and hold the NPP to their promises, without support.

“It is regrettable for me to note that at such a crucial time in our nation, society’s moral voice refuses to speak up.

“NDC was left alone as the solitary voice seeking to hold the government accountable and speaking up for the voiceless Ghanaians and we were often cast out as spoilt brats who were ranting just because we had lost power.

“Today, the chickens have come home to roost and we are all affected. There must be an end to this decline and a restoration of stability,” he said.

Mr Mahama also indicated that the signs of the NPP’s inability to manage the economy were present for all to see.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of operating a family and friends government which has resulted in the high levels of corruption and arrogance allegedly associated with some government appointees.

“We could have avoided this unpleasant situation, the signs of this crisis were there for all to see, a conflicted Financed Minister whose only interest was to borrow endlessly and mar our economy in the quagmire of debt was obvious from as far back as 2019.

“A president whose budget was creatively crafted to hide huge liabilities in order to present a favourable economic outlook to the world so that he could borrow more from the international market was evident for all to see.

“Appointment of family and friends into various positions in the government raising interference to obstruct the fight against corruption, reckless abuse of the public purse, arrogance and luxury in the conduct of government officials have all been characteristics of this administration since its inception in 2017,” he added.

Meanwhile, the former President says he will merge certain Ministries in the country if his party secures victory in the 2024 elections.

Mr Mahama emphasised that the current administration under the New Patriotic Party has created numerous ministries with overlapping functions.

The former president argued that these redundant ministries are not only unnecessary but also drain the country’s financial resources.

“We will merge ministerial portfolios to prune down the number of ministries drastically. For instance, I don’t see why we have an Aviation Ministry, Railways Ministry, Transport Ministry, and all the other ministries. Local Government Ministry, Business Development Ministry,” he said.

