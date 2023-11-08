Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has underscored the indispensable role of government’s media support programmes in bolstering democracy in the country.

In his address at a Stakeholder Review Forum on Media Support Programmes on Tuesday, November 7, in Accra, the Minister highlighted the five key programmes that have been in operation over the past three years and how these programmes have contributed to strengthening the country’s democratic credentials.

“The public communications sector, which includes the media is a major sector in our democratic and governance exercise and that is why it has become prudent to constantly support the media through these programmes,” he noted.

The Minister emphasised the significance of the public communications sector, including the media, in the democratic and governance exercise of the nation, which has led to the introduction of these essential programmes.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Information, serving as the official mouthpiece of the government, has evolved over the years to support the public communications ecosystem in the country through these five programmes.

Detailing the five programs, Minister Oppong Nkrumah outlined them as the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of Journalists, Media Capacity Enhancement Programme, collaboration to contain egregious media content, campaigns against misinformation, and industry support through global partnerships.

The Forum, themed “Assessing the Impact of the Media Support Programmes,” brought together key media stakeholders, including the National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), as well as media practitioners and managers.

During the forum, the programmes implemented by the Ministry were presented, highlighting their key achievements, challenges, and the way forward.

The event also featured open discussions among stakeholders, including representatives from media organisations, government bodies, and academia.

Participants were given the opportunity to ask questions, make comments, and provide recommendations on various issues discussed.

This forum underscored the vital role that media support programs play in promoting democracy and fostering a healthy information ecosystem in Ghana.