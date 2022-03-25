A former Deputy Defence Minister, Dr Tony Aidoo, has contested claims that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has managed the economy better than the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Dr Aidoo contended that the conditions for the recovery of the economy had already been set in motion by the erstwhile Mahama administration before the NPP took over.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Thursday, March 24, 2022, he argued that, “it is sheer propaganda for President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia to claim that they know how to recover the economy better.”

The former Senior Presidential Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit of the Office of late President Atta Mills made these comments when he contributed to the debate on who, between the Akufo-Addo and Mahama administrations, has managed the economy better.

With the onset of the current economic hardship, both the NDC and NPP have been touting their achievements with each claiming to be better than the other.

Contributing to discussions on the Patriotism Series as part of the Ghana Month Celebrations on the Super Morning Show, he stressed that the Mahama administration had set the foundation for various projects before leaving office.

He cited the Energy sector crisis which plagued the country for instance and argued that Mr. Mahama had attempted to resolve the crisis fully, however, the approach he adopted couldn’t yield the expected results before his term expired, hence, the current administration is enjoying the fruits of the NDC’s labour.

“President Mahama and his administration faced difficult times, in terms of the energy crisis. The methods of solving that energy crisis took so long in my opinion.

“Instead of attempting to solve it at one stroke at a point in time when the economy needed the energy input, he should have done it in installments. That’s why the benefits were not felt during his time but the foundations were put there by him,” he emphasised.

In spite of this position, Dr. Aidoo contended that such comparisons are unnecessary, especially at a time when there are still pertinent national issues to tackle.

He argued that any government that assumes office owes the nation a responsibility of ensuring the wellbeing of the citizenry as well as embarking on developmental projects, therefore, comparing the achievements of successive governments is unnecessary.

“So far, most of the objects of comparison have been mediocre. The government has the duty to attend to infrastructure development so you build a hospital, a school, etc. what is the point of making noise about that? That is your objective, your duty, and your responsibility.

“I have misgivings when the conversation shifts to this comparative management of the economy by the respective administrations. We need to compare apples to apples and oranges to oranges. Conditions change and therefore when they are making the comparison, we also have to move from the achievements to the underlying conditions within which the achievements were made.

“What is important is that you’re guiding the ship of the political economy through calm waters and not through chalky waters, threatening to sink it,” he added.