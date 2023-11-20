The face behind #TheNewForce billboard has finally been revealed.

It is Dr Samuel Sarpong Ankrah, an investment banker, a global business strategist and Development Economist with more than 20 experience.

This is a unique way to introduce himself to the electorate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a post on X formerly Twitter, Dr Sam Ankrah declared his intention to contest the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

He called on the youth to support his bid and promised transparency and accountability should Ghanaians entrust him with the presidency.

Dr Ankrah also vowed to “bridge the gap between promises made and promises kept”.

Below is his tweet: