National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has said the date for the unveiling of its Kumawu candidate has been rescheduled.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he said the ceremony was set for Thursday, April 27, 2023.

However, it has coincided with the one-week observation of the late MP, Philip Basoah, which is also the same date, hence it has been pushed to Friday.

“We would have done our acclamation on the 27th, Thursday which happens to be the same day for the one-week celebration for the late Kumawu MP.

“For the respect we have for the family we have rescheduled our day to Friday thus 28th to unveil our candidate,” he announced.

Mr Yamin reiterated that the NDC has high hopes for the Kumawu seat for the first time because of its track record.

NDC’s candidate, Kwasi Amankwah, is contesting unopposed and will face NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim in the by-election set for May 23, 2023.