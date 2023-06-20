Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a potential candidate for the flagbearer position in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fearful of his candidacy.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the opposition party recognizes that he is the sole candidate capable of defeating their nominee in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia maintains that the NDC is well aware that if he is on the NPP’s ticket, Mr. Mahama will not be able to claim the Northern Region.

In light of this, he has urged NPP delegates to vote overwhelmingly in favor of his leadership in the party for the 2024 elections.

During an address to NPP delegates in the Tema West constituency of the Greater Accra Region on Monday, June 19, Dr. Bawumia confidently asserted, “They are fully aware that we will secure a third consecutive term, and they also know that John Mahama cannot challenge me in the North. They are afraid of my potential victory in the North, which is why they oppose my candidacy.”

The NPP is scheduled to select its flagbearer for the 2024 polls on November 4. At present, ten aspirants, including the Vice President, have obtained nomination forms to vie for the position, with five of them having successfully filed.

The vetting process is anticipated to commence soon.

