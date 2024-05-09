The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said his prospective presidency will be inclusive and beneficial for all Ghanaians.

He asserted his commitment to not marginalize any demographic should he secure the presidency in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

Dr Bawumia’s pledge to prioritise unity and inclusivity reflects a broader vision for national development.

Reflecting on his presidential ambition, Dr Bawumia acknowledged the initial doubts surrounding the possibility of a Muslim candidate clinching the NPP’s presidential ticket.

However, he insisted that his historic candidacy signifies a turning point, signalling Ghana’s readiness for diversity and inclusivity in its leadership.

According to him, his candidacy is emblematic of Ghana’s collective aspiration for a leadership that represents and serves all its citizens, regardless of religious affiliation.

In addressing a gathering of Imams during his campaign tour of the Bono Region in Sunyani, Dr Bawumia unveils plans to establish three Islamic Colleges of Education.

These institutions, spread across the Northern, Middle, and Coastal belts, signify a strategic investment in education tailored to the needs of the Muslim community.

“My election as flagbearer of NPP is historic. It has never happened in Ghana. Many people doubted that a Muslim could be a Presidential candidate but I said it is possible,” Dr Bawumia said.

“I want to become President for all to benefit. At first, those of us from the North thought we had been sidelined in the country’s governance. That’s why when I became Vice President, I advocated the Zongo development fund,” he said.

ALSO READ: