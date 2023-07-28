In a nostalgic recollection, former President John Mahama has fondly recounted a touching moment involving his wife, Lordina Mahama, and the late President, Prof John Evans Atta Mills.

According to him, on many occasions, Lordina had expressed her concern to Prof Mills about the relentless criticism he was facing, which had been taking a toll on her, causing sleepless nights.

Curious about where she encountered these stories, Prof Atta Mills asked Lordina, “Where do you listen to such stories?” To which she responded, “When you switch the radio on, don’t you hear?”

Speaking further, the NDC flagbearer said, in a bid to protect his wife from the distressing content, Prof Mills queried, “Why do you listen to it? I, Prof, I don’t listen because I don’t want high blood pressure.”

Concerned for Mrs Mahama’s well-being and seeking to offer a positive alternative, Prof Mills suggested: “Why don’t you watch ‘Africa Magic’ on DSTV instead? There are lots of interesting African films there that could be a delightful diversion.”

In the interview with KSM, former President Mahama revealed that in the 2020 December Election, Lordina initially had concerns about him running again. However, her unwavering love and support prevailed, and she stood firmly behind his decision.

Similarly, when the prospect of contesting again in 2024 came about, she was hesitant and questioned why he endured insults and propagandas. Nonetheless, she has offered her unwavering support.

Describing his family as a pillar of support, President Mahama proudly said, “With my kids, they will always support me, and they have come of age, so they understand it better. They have taken it very well, and they support it wholeheartedly.”

Mahama and his family

MORE: