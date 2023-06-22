Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, have confirmed a partnership agreement with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC as the official women’s team.

The announcement represents another significant and exciting step forward in adopting a female football club as part of CAF’s growing effort of developing the game.

The club will provide logistical and other support to the team in the Western Region Division One Women’s League.

Medeama is excited at the partnership with Fiase Golden Royal Ladies FC as they seek to improve women’s football.

The club has reached a partnership deal with Fiase Golden Royal FC as the official women's team



Meanwhile, the Yellow and Mauve will be represented Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.