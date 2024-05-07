Players of Leicester City Football Club have unequivocally endorsed Jollof Republic’s Ghana Jollof.

Ghanaian Jollof, a well-known West African delicacy, has always been the subject of intense debate and discussion over the years.

But Jollof Republic’s Ghana perfect blend of spices and aromatic smells has settled the debate once and for all.

Jollof Republic’s Ghana is a Ghanaian restaurant in the United Kingdom that sells a unique taste of Ghanaian Jollof dishes.

In a video, some Leicester City football players were seen masticating and endorsing Ghana Jollof from the Jollof Republic. https://www.adomonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-07-at-14.52.15_6244fdd0.mp4

Jollof Republic Ghana business started in June 2022 from the kitchen of the founder, who had a decade’s worth of experience managing different fast food restaurants.

