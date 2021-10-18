After many years of rebuttal and counter-rebuttal on which country owns the bragging right of the best jollof, the battle is finally over.

Multiple award-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran, has raised Ghana’s hands for victory as he declares he prefers Ghana’s jollof to Nigeria’s.

While speaking to Yemi Alade when they met at the London 2021 Earthshot Prize Awards, Ed Sheeren told the Nigerian point-blank in her face that Ghana remains undefeated.

Though Yemi Alalde tried to make a case for the chefs in her country, Ed, who had been in Ghana and tasted the meal severally, had his mind made up.

To prove to his colleague musician that he is right, he offered to serve her with Ghana jollof anytime they meet in the country.

“I think I prefer Ghana jollof, when we link in Ghana, we live with a lot of Nigerians so I probably will let you taste. There is no argument about what’s good or bad,” he convinced other guests they were walking with.

He was quick to add that he has not been to Nigeria, but the meal he tasted in Ghana was worth it.

His claim is also corroborated by the Australian High Commissioner who declared Ghana jollof the very best he has ever tasted.

Though not a meal prepared in his home, the roadside taste alone warranted him falling in love with the meal.

Watch Ed Sheeran’s declaration about Ghana Jollof below: